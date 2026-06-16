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India launches UPI at department store in France

Tue, 16 June 2026
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India on Tuesday launched Unified Payments Interface (UPI) at Galeries Lafayette, a famous department store in Nice, France.

Launching the UPI, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said it will further strengthen the economic and technological ties between India and France, reflecting the growing depth and ambition of our strategic partnership.

In 2024, UPI was launched at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

"Delighted to launch UPI at the iconic Galeries Lafayette, Nice Massena, France. Bringing India's world-class digital payments platform to one of France's premier retail destinations marks another significant step in UPI's global expansion. With the participation of Lyra Collect and NIPL, this initiative showcases India's ability to deliver trusted, seamless, and interoperable digital solutions at scale," he said in a social media post.

Galeries Lafayette Nice Massena is the Nice branch of the famous French department store chain Galeries Lafayette.

It is located in the heart of the city, near Place Massena, one of the most iconic landmarks. -- PTI

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