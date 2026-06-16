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If Zelenskyy is 'ready to speak'....: Russia on ending war

Tue, 16 June 2026
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
The Kremlin on Tuesday said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could travel to Moscow for talks if he is prepared for "responsible and serious" discussions aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict, while noting that no official communication channels currently exist between the two sides.

The remarks were made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov during a media briefing, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

Speaking on the prospects of negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv, Peskov said there are presently no formal mechanisms for dialogue between the two countries.

"There are no official channels for communication between Moscow and Kyiv," he said, as quoted by TASS.

However, Peskov indicated that Russia remains open to direct engagement with Zelenskyy under certain conditions.

"Zelensky, you know that Putin has actually said everything, everything was offered. It was said and repeated several times that if Zelensky is ready to speak responsibly and seriously, the Kyiv regime knows perfectly well what he is talking about, then he can always come to Moscow, where he will be received," Peskov said as quoted by TASS. -- ANI

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