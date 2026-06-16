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Failing to get seat in train man cries, 'bomb, bomb'

Tue, 16 June 2026
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14:21
Representational image
Representational image
A passenger allegedly spread a false bomb alert on a train at the Aishbagh station here after he failed to get a seat, triggering panic among commuters and a security check by multiple agencies, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Saini Jackie (26), a resident of Telangana, did so after he could not find a place to sit in the train, according to the Lucknow Police.

Following the alert, local police, Government Railway Police (GRP) and other security agencies rushed to the spot and carried out a detailed search of the train and all its coaches.

"No suspicious object or explosive material was found during the checking. The information about the bomb was found to be completely false," police said.

The train was later declared safe and allowed to continue its journey. The accused has been taken into custody by the GRP and legal proceedings are underway, officials said.

The incident comes days after a hoax bomb threat on an IndiGo flight from Lucknow to Delhi, which delayed the flight by around six hours and caused panic among passengers while security agencies were put on high alert. PTI

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