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Do US, Iran differ on nuclear aspects of the MoU?

Tue, 16 June 2026
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US Vice President Vance told NBC News that the deal means nuclear inspectors will be allowed back into Iran, and touted it as a core part of the agreement. "The [International Atomic Energy Agency] and the United States are going to help Iran destroy the highly enriched stockpile, and that's something that's spelled out very clearly" in the MoU, he said.

Vance also added that a date for the nuclear inspections could be hashed out on Friday, reports Al Jazeera. 

"[Since] there is broad agreement on this, there isn't a whole lot of disagreement on this particular issue; that should happen very quickly," the vice president added.

Iranian officials, however, have previously said negotiations on the nuclear issue will be held after the signing of the initial agreement. Iran's Supreme National Security Council, announcing the MoU on Monday, also said the "negotiations for a final agreement will be postponed until after the other party has fulfilled its obligations under the" initial deal.

Read more here. 

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