Dipke meets kin of NEET aspirant Akanksha who ended life over retest

23:57

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday met the family members of NEET (UG) aspirant Akanksha Chaturvedi, who ended her life in Nagpur last month allegedly due to depression caused by the cancellation of the medical entrance exam.



Dipke was in Nagpur for the CJP's protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over last month's NEET (UG) paper leak issue.



Dipke visited Akanksha's house in Pandhrabodi area of Nagpur city, and met her parents before the CJP's protest.



Later, while addressing the gathering at the protest site, Dipke referred to the suicide by Akanksha, and demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore to her family.



On May 12, the National Testing Agency cancelled the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG)-2026 held on May 3 after paper leak allegations. A re-examination was then scheduled for June 21. Nearly 23 lakh candidates had registered for the test.



Akanksha, a native of Mauganj district in Madhya Pradesh, was preparing for the NEET at a coaching institute in Nagpur. However, a week after the announcement about cancellation of the May 3 exam, she was found hanging in her room at their home in Nagpur on May 20, the police said earlier. -- PTI