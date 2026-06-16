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Delhi records coolest day of June as rain brings respite from heat

Tue, 16 June 2026
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A spell of rain with strong winds and overcast skies kept Delhi unusually cool on Tuesday, dragging temperatures several notches below normal and providing relief from the sweltering conditions that had gripped the city in recent days, making it the coldest day of June so far.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Palam recorded the highest rainfall of 9.1 mm between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, followed by Safdarjung at 2.8 mm, Ayanagar at 2.5 mm and Lodhi Road at 1.2 mm, while Ridge recorded a trace.

Maximum temperatures across Delhi-NCR remained below normal. Safdarjung, the city's base station, recorded 33.3 degrees Celsius, 5.5 notches below normal.

Ridge recorded the highest maximum temperature at 34.5 degrees Celsius, 3.8 notches below normal, Lodhi Road at 33.2 degrees Celsius, 5.8 notches below normal, Ayanagar at 32.7 degrees Celsius, 5.9 notches below normal, and Palam at 32.5 degrees Celsius, 6.7 notches below normal.

Minimum temperatures also remained below normal across the region. Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 25.7 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches below normal. -- PTI

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