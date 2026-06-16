Defected MPs 'gaddar team' led by Modi: TMC leader

13:51

TMC leader Saugata Roy on Tuesday called the breakaway faction a team of traitors, claiming that the defected MPs were working at the behest of the BJP-led NDA.



Roy made the remarks in a statement as the rebel faction has claimed the support of two-thirds of the party's MPs in the Lok Sabha and announced plans to merge with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), a hitherto little-known outfit.



"There are two teams -- the TMC team and the gaddar team," Roy said.



The veteran MP said the Trinamool Congress is led by Mamata Banerjee, carries the party's twin-flower symbol and is part of the opposition INDIA bloc, while the "gaddar team" is aligned with the NDA.



"TMC team is led by Mamata Banerjee. Gaddar team is led by Narendra Modi," Roy said.



"The symbol of TMC team is the much loved twin flowers (jora phool). Symbol of gaddar team is the nib of a pen," he said.



Roy also took a swipe at the rebels over their decision to merge with the NCPI, a party registered with the Election Commission in 2023.



He said the Trinamool Congress secured nearly 41 per cent of the votes in West Bengal in the recent assembly elections despite what he described as attempts by the BJP to misuse central agencies.



"TMC team got almost 41% of the vote in Bengal, in spite of BJP stealing, looting and capturing all agencies in the recent elections. Gaddar team???" he said.



The remarks came amid an escalating crisis in the Trinamool Congress after around 20 party MPs announced that they would merge with the NCPI and support the NDA.



The defected MPs have met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking a separate seating arrangement in the House and have also indicated that they would stake claim to be recognised as the "real TMC".



According to sources, Birla will hear the defected TMC MPs as well as the faction led by Mamata Banerjee before deciding on giving recognition to the breakaway faction. PTI