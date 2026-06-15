Chhattisgarh girl gang-raped in Jharkhand, 3 held

00:25

Three persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly gang-raping a girl from Chhattisgarh, who was visiting Jharkhand's Simdega district to attend a relative's engagement ceremony, police said.



Superintendent of Police Shrikant S Khotre said the girl alleged that the incident happened on the night of June 14.



"She alleged that three local youths forcibly took her to a house when the function was underway and gangraped her," he said.



After the incident, the girl returned home in Chhattisgarh and lodged a complaint at the local police station.



"Acting on the basis of the statement recorded by the Chhattisgarh Police, a case was registered at the Kurdeg police station in Simdega under relevant sections of the BNS and POCSO Act," another police officer said. -- PTI