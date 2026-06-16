CBI was not working properly: RG Kar victim's father on fresh SIT

09:50

RG Kar Medical College and Hospital victim father, Sekharranjan Debnath, welcomed the High Court's decision to constitute a fresh Special Investigation Team (SIT) within the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and criticised the earlier team's performance.



Speaking to ANI on Monday, Debnath said the judiciary had expressed dissatisfaction with the prior probe. "The High Court constituted the SIT. The CBI team, which was not working properly, was reprimanded by the court. The Sealdah court said they did not do any work. Now the High Court has said the same and formed a new SIT," he said.



A seven-member CBI delegation visited RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Monday for a high-level meeting with hospital officials concerning the ongoing probe into the rape and murder of the trainee doctor.



During the visit, a CBI officer entered the Principal's room at the medical college to carry out further investigative procedures and scrutinise evidence related to the case, officials said.



State Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee announced a fresh review of matters linked to the investigation into the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.



The minister alleged that evidence and information connected to the case had been systematically destroyed, adding that the department would attempt to probe those responsible for the destruction and investigate if any larger network was involved in the alleged irregularities surrounding the investigation.



Mukherjee further stated that all available documents and records would be compiled and shared with investigating agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), for further scrutiny. -- ANI