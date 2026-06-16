BSF constable goes missing after argument with wife

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A 32-year-old BSF constable posted at Meru in Jharkhand's Hazaribag has been missing since June 12, with his scooter later found abandoned near a toll plaza, the police said on Tuesday.



A missing person report was lodged by BSF authorities at the Mufassil police station after efforts to trace the constable, identified as Anant Chakraborty, proved unsuccessful.



Officer-in-charge of Mufassil police station Mukesh Singh said Chakraborty, a native of Murshidabad district in West Bengal, was serving as a nursing assistant at the BSF Hospital in Meru.



According to the complaint filed by BSF officials, Chakraborty was last seen on June 12 and had spoken to his wife, Kajal Chakraborty, around 8:43 pm that day. Though his duty ended after 8 pm, he did not return home and his mobile phone was found switched off after 9 pm, it said.



BSF officials searched the Meru campus, bus stands, railway stations and other possible locations before lodging a missing report on Saturday, police said. -- PTI