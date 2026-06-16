HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BSF constable goes missing after argument with wife

Tue, 16 June 2026
Share:
22:13
File image
File image
A 32-year-old BSF constable posted at Meru in Jharkhand's Hazaribag has been missing since June 12, with his scooter later found abandoned near a toll plaza, the police said on Tuesday.

A missing person report was lodged by BSF authorities at the Mufassil police station after efforts to trace the constable, identified as Anant Chakraborty, proved unsuccessful.

Officer-in-charge of Mufassil police station Mukesh Singh said Chakraborty, a native of Murshidabad district in West Bengal, was serving as a nursing assistant at the BSF Hospital in Meru.

According to the complaint filed by BSF officials, Chakraborty was last seen on June 12 and had spoken to his wife, Kajal Chakraborty, around 8:43 pm that day. Though his duty ended after 8 pm, he did not return home and his mobile phone was found switched off after 9 pm, it said.

BSF officials searched the Meru campus, bus stands, railway stations and other possible locations before lodging a missing report on Saturday, police said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Telegram CEO criticises curbs ahead of NEET-UG re-test
LIVE! Telegram CEO criticises curbs ahead of NEET-UG re-test

Modi, Trump share warm meeting at G7 amid strained ties
Modi, Trump share warm meeting at G7 amid strained ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump exchanged pleasantries and held a brief conversation at the G7 summit, their first in-person encounter in 16 months, setting the stage for high-stakes bilateral talks amidst...

Two BSF jawans get 42-yr jail term for gang rape, acid attack
Two BSF jawans get 42-yr jail term for gang rape, acid attack

A court in Mizoram's Aizawl district on Tuesday sentenced two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans to 42 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a woman and attacking her with acid in 2017.

Is Modi Planning To Shuffle Ministers?
Is Modi Planning To Shuffle Ministers?

Recent BJP organisational moves and Rajya Sabha nominations have sparked speculation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may soon undertake a ministerial reshuffle.

20 TMC rebels accepted into NCPI, to work with NDA
20 TMC rebels accepted into NCPI, to work with NDA

Rebel Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar announced that 20 dissident Lok Sabha members from TMC have merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and pledged support to the NDA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi....

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO