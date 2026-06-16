'BJP will not get involved in TMC's fight'

14:48

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rahul Sinha on Tuesday said his party would not get involved in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) internal dispute and asserted that those found guilty in corruption cases should be punished irrespective of their position.



"We are not going to get involved in the TMC's fight. They should handle their internal squabble themselves," Sinha told ANI.



Referring to TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, the BJP MP alleged that he was linked to several scams and said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) must have found some evidence during its investigation.



"Abhishek Banerjee is connected to many scams. There is an ongoing investigation, and the ED must have found some evidence or the other. Those who have done such things, no matter how high a position they hold, should be punished," he said.



His remarks came after the ED questioned Abhishek Banerjee for nearly 11 hours in connection with the alleged primary school jobs scam case. -- ANI