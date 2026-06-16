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BJP lost composure: Ashok Gehlot

Tue, 16 June 2026
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Ahead of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit to Kota, senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has accused the BJP and the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla of intimidating coaching centre operators and local accommodation owners to suppress student participation.

In an X post, Gehlot claimed that the ruling party has "lost its composure" following "tremendous enthusiasm among students" for protest against the Centre over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.

"On June 17, in Kota, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Shri @RahulGandhi, is coming to engage in dialogue with the students in protest against the NEET paper leak. There is tremendous enthusiasm among students and activists regarding this program, and a large number of students want to participate in it", he said.

Condemning the alleged interference, Gehlot emphasised that such actions compromise the integrity of high constitutional offices and stifle democratic engagement.

"Seeing the enthusiasm of the youth for this program, the BJP has completely lost its composure, and calls are being made from the office of the Kota MP and the Lok Sabha Speaker to intimidate coaching institute operators, PG owners, and guest house managers, warning them that no students should attend this program from their premises. A person holding the dignified position of Speaker should not harbour such thinking. Such an attempt to obstruct the democratic process of dialogue between the Leader of the Opposition and the students in the Lok Sabha is highly condemnable", Gehlot added. -- ANI

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