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Abhishek's name comes up in many cases: Dilip Ghosh

Tue, 16 June 2026
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As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) continues its investigation into Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, West Bengal leader Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday alleged that Banerjee's name has appeared in multiple cases.

Addressing reporters in Kolkata, Ghosh said the probe had begun and expressed hope that it would proceed further.

"The investigation has started, and let's see how far it goes. His name comes up in many cases," Ghosh said.

His remarks come after Abhishek Banerjee appeared before the ED on Monday for questioning, during which he said he was interrogated for around 11 hours. Banerjee further stated that he would not be intimidated and would appear again if summoned by the agency.

Ghosh also commented on the controversy surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming Yoga Day programme scheduled for June 21 in Kolkata. -- ANI

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