HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

8 dead after US Air Force B-52 bomber crashes in California

Tue, 16 June 2026
Share:
09:33
image
Eight crew members were killed after a US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base in California's Mojave Desert on Monday. 
 
According to CNN, the aircraft, which was on a routine test mission, took off at approximately 11:20 am (local time) before crashing near the remote military installation northeast of Los Angeles. 
 
 Edwards Air Force Base said all eight crew members on board are presumed dead, and the incident has now shifted from a rescue effort to a recovery operation, CNN reported. 
 
"It was tragic and unsurvivable," Colonel James Hayes said during a press conference, according to CNN.
 
Emergency responders were dispatched immediately after the crash. Base officials said the aircraft left behind a towering plume of black smoke visible from a distance. 

Video aired by CNN affiliate KCAL showed a large blackened scar on the runway and lingering smoke, although distinct wreckage from the bomber was difficult to identify.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US emergency oil reserves plunge to lowest level in 43 yrs
LIVE! US emergency oil reserves plunge to lowest level in 43 yrs

Is Modi Planning To Shuffle Ministers?
Is Modi Planning To Shuffle Ministers?

Recent BJP organisational moves and Rajya Sabha nominations have sparked speculation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may soon undertake a ministerial reshuffle.

Sometimes Trump and I don't see eye to eye: Netanyahu
Sometimes Trump and I don't see eye to eye: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended his actions amid growing resentment over an emerging US-Iran deal, asserting that Iran would never possess nuclear weapons. He faced criticism from opposition figures like Naftali...

Iran-US deal: Gulf nations seek protection of maritime routes
Iran-US deal: Gulf nations seek protection of maritime routes

The Gulf countries on Monday welcomed a peace deal reached between the US and Iran to end their conflict and called for protection of maritime routes and freedom of international navigation, including the uninterrupted flow of traffic...

Does Trouble Follow Dharmendra Pradhan?
Does Trouble Follow Dharmendra Pradhan?

Mr Pradhan is not an especially charismatic leader or a brilliant orator, but his understanding of realpolitik and organisational dynamics makes him the ultimate party man, points out Aditi Phadnis.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO