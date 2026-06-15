Wholesale inflation hits record high of 9.68% in May

16:06

Wholesale price inflation shot up to a record 9.68 per cent in May, from 8.26 per cent in April, led by a sharp spike in prices of fuel and power, reflecting the impact of energy shocks emanating from the West Asia war.



The May wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation is the highest in the current series with a base year of 2022-23.



The Commerce and Industry Ministry on Monday released the May WPI-inflation data, revising the base year to 2022-23, from 2011-12 earlier -- the first revision in nine years. -- PTI