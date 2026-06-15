Wholesale inflation hits record high of 9.68% in May

17:54

The Commerce and Industry Ministry on Monday released the May WPI-inflation data, revising the base year to 2022-23, from 2011-12 earlier -- the first revision in nine years.



The total number of items in the new WPI basket has increased from 697 to 957. New sources of energy, such as solar and wind, have been added under the 'electricity' group. In addition, nuclear electricity has been included in the basket.



The ministry also released the producer price indices (PPI) for the first time to track output and input factory gate prices. Besides, Services PPI was released for seven services - Banking, Securities Transaction, Management of Pension Funds, Insurance, Railways, Air (Passenger), and Telecom.



The government intends to discontinue with WPI data in the next five years and shift to PPI, in alignment with the global best practice.