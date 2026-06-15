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'Vance to lead delegation for in-person signing of US-Iran deal'

Mon, 15 June 2026
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23:05
US Vice President JD Vance/ANI Photo
US Vice President JD Vance/ANI Photo
US Vice President J D Vance will lead the delegation for the in-person signing of the US-Iran peace deal in Switzerland on Friday, President Donald Trump said on Monday.

President Trump and Vance both have electronically signed the framework agreement with Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran's lead negotiator, according to a senior US official quoted by The New York Times.

In media interviews here, Vance said the peace agreement was signed digitally on Sunday and its full text was likely to be made public later this week.

"We already signed the deal digitally yesterday (Sunday)," Vance said on the "Good Morning America" programme on ABC News.

In a media interaction in France, Trump said Vance will come in for the signing ceremony.

"I may be involved, I may not," the president said in response to a question on his presence at the signing ceremony. -- PTI

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