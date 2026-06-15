Two killed, seven injured in fire at resto-pub in Mysuru

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The police visited the spot and inspected the site. -- PTI

A fire broke out at a resto-pub in Mysuru on Monday, killing two people and seriously injuring seven, officials said.The deceased were identified as Sahil and Prakash, who were charred to death, they said.The incident occurred at a premium two-storey resto-pub near Netaji Circle in Dattagalli in the city, officials said, adding that a short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire.According to fire officials, more than 25 people were present in the pub when the fire broke out.Seven people were rescued by fire and emergency services personnel. Some people, alarmed by thick smoke inside the building, tried to escape by jumping from the upper floor.Seven people were seriously injured and have been admitted to Suyog and Apollo hospitals for treatment, a senior fire official said.Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.