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Traffic restrictions in parts of central Kolkata for Yoga Day programme

Mon, 15 June 2026
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The Kolkata police on Monday announced a series of traffic restrictions and diversions across the central part of the city for the International Day of Yoga programme on Red Road, which will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Minister for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav said this year's main event of the International Day of Yoga will be held in Kolkata under the leadership of PM Modi.

According to a notification issued by the city police, Red Road will remain closed to all vehicular traffic till June 21 to facilitate preparatory work for the event. Traffic restrictions and diversions will be imposed as required during this period, with extensive curbs planned on the day of the programme.

On June 21, movement of all goods vehicles will be restricted from 2 am on several major roads, including stretches of AJC Bose Road, CR Avenue, JL Nehru Road, Strand Road and St George's Gate Road, until the conclusion of the event.

Guru Nanak Sarani (Mayo Road) will remain closed to all vehicles, except those carrying special stickers issued for the programme, from 2 am onwards, the notification said. -- PTI

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