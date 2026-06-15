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TN CM Vijay, Sangeetha divorce case adjourned to Aug 7

Mon, 15 June 2026
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay/@TNDIPRNEWS X/ANI Photo
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay/@TNDIPRNEWS X/ANI Photo
The Chengalpattu Mahila court on Monday adjourned the divorce case of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and his wife Sangeetha to August 7 for further hearing.

In her initial filing, Sangeetha had sought an interim injunction to legally restrain media houses from broadcasting interviews, hosting panel debates, or publishing speculative material concerning the matrimonial dispute.

She had formally filed the petition on February 24, 2026, before the Chengalpattu family court, seeking legal separation to end their 27-years of married life.

The judge, while dismissing the interlocutory petition requesting video conference appearances, adjourned the case to August 7 for further hearing. -- PTI

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