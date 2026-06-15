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TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee appears before ED in job scam case

Mon, 15 June 2026
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Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here on Monday in connection with the alleged school jobs scam case, an official said.

This came a day after he was questioned by the West Bengal CID in the alleged forgery of TMC MLAs' signatures on documents related to the appointment of the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly

Banerjee reached the ED's CGO Complex office here around 11 am following a summons issued in a money laundering probe linked to irregularities in the recruitment of primary teachers, the officer said.

A senior ED official said investigators would record Banerjee's statement and confront him with financial documents, digital records and statements of other accused to trace the alleged proceeds of crime.

"Our focus is on the money trail. Who handled funds, how they moved across accounts and entities, and whether these transactions were layered to conceal their origin," the officer said.

He also said that the agency would seek clarifications on "inconsistencies observed between earlier submissions and fresh materials recovered during searches".

The questioning would also cover the role of intermediaries and beneficiary entities flagged during forensic analysis.

"We have obtained bank records and communication data that indicate the involvement of multiple fronts. Today's examination aims to reconcile those data points with Banerjee's version," he said. PTI

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