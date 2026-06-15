Suvhendu to make first Darjeeling hills visit tomorrow, review development

23:55

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is scheduled to undertake a visit to the Darjeeling hills on Tuesday, his first since assuming office, during which he will review the prevailing situation in the region, hold administrative meetings and participate in a government outreach programme, an official said.



Adhikari has earlier visited several districts in north Bengal, including Siliguri, but this will be his maiden tour of the hills as chief minister.



The chief minister is expected to reach Goethals Memorial School in Kurseong at around 11 am, where he will distribute the benefits of various welfare schemes directly to beneficiaries, the official said.



The programme will cover several flagship schemes, including Annapurna Yojana and Ayushman Bharat, among others.



"The chief minister will review ongoing development initiatives and assess local concerns. The government's focus remains on strengthening service delivery and accelerating development in the hill areas," the bureaucrat told PTI, requesting anonymity. -- PTI