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Students walk out during Pichai's Stanford commencement speech

Mon, 15 June 2026
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Pro-Palestine student protestors staged a walkout during Stanford University's commencement speech which was being delivered by Google CEO and Stanford Alumna Sundar Pichai, Times of Israel reported on Monday.

As per the Times of Israel, the university's branch of Students for Justice in Palestine, along with other protest groups had announced the protest last month noting that the walkout was in response to the tech company's connections to Israel.

"We don't need another tech billionaire to tell us how to get rich off of the killing and surveillance of Palestinians," Stanford SJP said as per the Israeli outlet. "Take a stance against war profiteering. Tell the Google CEO that he is not welcome."

It noted that videos show dozens of students walking out of the commencement ceremony, holding Palestinian flags and chanting, "Free Palestine."

Sundar Pichai, MS '95, CEO of Google and Alphabet, addressed the Class of 2026 at Stanford's 135th Commencement ceremony.

In a speech Sunday morning Pichai discussed the many moments in life that shape a person's trajectory.

"If you are able to filter the signal through the noise, you can nudge your life in these moments into having the impact you want".

In his speech he shared personal anecdotes and offered advice to the graduating students.

"Choose optimism. This might not true to you at this moment. The world is going through a lot- global conflicts, economic anxiety, a rewiring of technology, information overload, all at a fast pace... We don't get to choose the world we graduate into, but we do get to choose how we frame our circumstances," Pichai told the students.

Pichai also told the students to work on the hard things and do the things that excite them.

More than 20,000 people, including 3,600 students, gathered at Stanford Stadium to celebrate one of the university's largest graduating classes ever. - ANI

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