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Stock markets sprint for 2nd day as oil price drop

Mon, 15 June 2026
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Stock markets rose for the second straight session with benchmark Sensex closing higher by 736 points on Monday, propelled by a rally in global equities and a sharp decline in crude oil prices after the US and Iran finalised a deal to end their 107-day war.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 736.38 points, or 0.97 per cent, to settle at 76,264.33. During the day, it zoomed 1,293.12 points, or 1.71 per cent, to 76,821.07.

Rising for the second day, the 50-share NSE Nifty surged 231 points, or 0.98 per cent, to end at 23,853.90. During the day, the benchmark rallied 388.5 points, or 1.64 per cent, to 24,011.40. Sensex had rallied 1,695 points or 2.3 per cent and Nifty soared by 461 points or nearly 2 per cent in the previous session on Friday. --- PTI

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