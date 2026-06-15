Sitharaman signals more policy measures to boost foreign capital inflows into India

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Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will take additional measures to attract foreign capital into India, stressing that recent steps aimed at easing investment into the bond market are only the beginning of a broader strategy.



At a fireside chat, with Hero Enterprise Chairman Sunil Kant Munjal and Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd Chairman and Co-founder Raamdeo Agrawal at the MindMine Summit 2026, Sitharaman said policymakers are adopting a calibrated approach to ensure adequate capital inflows into the country.



Responding to concerns raised by Agrawal regarding the growing size of foreign institutional investor (FII) holdings relative to India's foreign exchange reserves, the Union Minister said India needs greater foreign capital participation and has already initiated measures in that direction.



"Our own growth, our own participation in the market has really buoyed the stock market considerably," Sitharaman said. -- ANI