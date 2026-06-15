Ships are starting to move through Hormuz: Trump

22:14

US President Donald Trump on Monday said ships, many loaded with oil, "are starting to move" through the Strait of Hormuz, a day after the US and Iran digitally signed an agreement to end the 107-day war.



In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the ships were going along the southern "Highway" in the Hormuz Strait, an apparent reference to the route off the coast of Oman.



"Ships are starting to move, many loaded up with Oil, out of the Strait of Hormuz. They are going along the Southern "Highway," which is totally safe, secure, and pristine. There are other areas of travel, also," the US President said.



In an interview with The New York Times, Trump said that the agreement he had reached with Iran would ultimately assure that the Strait of Hormuz was "permanently toll-free".



Trump said that if Iran failed to reach a final nuclear accord with the United States - a process that his aides expect will begin on Friday in Switzerland - he would restart military attacks on Tehran or make the United States "the guardian of the Middle East" in return for 20 per cent of the region's revenues.