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Rupee rises 47 paise to settle at 94.71 against US dollar

Mon, 15 June 2026
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The rupee rose 47 paise to settle at 94.71 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday as global crude oil prices dropped sharply after US President Donald Trump announced that the US and Iran finalised a deal to end the war.

A surge in the domestic equity markets and a weaker US dollar further drove the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 94.70 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 94.45-94.77. Eventually, it settled at 94.71 (provisional), up 47 paise from its previous close.

The rupee jumped 67 paise to close at 95.18 against the greenback on Friday.

The US and Iran finalised a deal to end their 107-day war and open the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway used to ferry one-fifth of the global oil supplies. The deal is expected to be signed on Friday in Switzerland. -- PTI

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