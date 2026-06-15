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Rs 500-cr crypto fraud: ED carrests one for laundering investor funds

Mon, 15 June 2026
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches and arrested a person in a money laundering probe linked to an alleged Rs 500-crore cryptocurrency fraud that affected more than 2.48 lakh investors.

Premises linked to persons named Vijay Kumar Juneja and Masoom Juneja were raided, an official statement said on Monday.

Masoom Juneja has been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED added.

The agency said the operation led to the recovery of "incriminating" documents and digital devices.

The money laundering investigation stems from FIRs registered by police in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab against Subhash Sharma and others.

According to the ED, Sharma, in connivance with co-accused Hem Raj, Sukhdev Thakur, Abhishek Sharma and Radhika Sharma, launched a cryptocurrency-based multi-level marketing (MLM) scheme in 2018 through an online platform designed to facilitate large-scale investor enrolment.

The platform was later shifted to foreign servers and operated through domains such as korvio.io and voscrow.com.

People were allegedly induced to invest in 'Korvio Coin (KRO)' through promises of assured high returns, seminars, promotional events, and manipulation of token values, according to the agency.

"The accused induced public investment in 'Korvio Coin (KRO)' by promising assured high returns, conducting misleading seminars, manipulating token values, and introducing new tokens to sustain a Ponzi structure, wherein funds from new investors were used to pay earlier investors," the statement said. -- PTI

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