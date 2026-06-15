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Rain, strong winds hit capital; wet conditions likely to persist for next 2 days

Mon, 15 June 2026
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Rain and strong winds hit the capital on Monday as parts of the city received light to moderate rainfall, bringing some respite from the heat.

Squally winds were reported over Palam as the maximum wind speed reached 93 kmph in the afternoon, accompanied by pre-evening showers.

The brief spell of rain between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm added to the moisture load. Palam recorded 9.0 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm -- the highest in the region.

Ayanagar saw 4.6 mm rainfall, while Safdarjung and Lodi Road stations recorded trace amounts of rain, and Ridge saw no measurable precipitation during the period.

Safdarjung, the city's case station, logged a maximum of 37.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

Palam also recorded 37.5 degrees Celsius, while Lodi Road and Ayanagar registered 37.8 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 38.8 degrees Celsius at the Ridge observatory -- the highest among all stations.

Weather officials said day temperatures were largely near normal, with a departure of minus 1.3 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung and minus 1.7 degrees Celsius at Palam. However, the 24-hour change in maximum temperatures remained marginally negative across most stations, indicating slight cooling due to rain. -- PTI

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