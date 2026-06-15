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PM welcomes Iran peace deal; hopes stability will return

Mon, 15 June 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed the understanding reached between the United States and Iran on ending the conflict in West Asia, and hoped the implementation of the pact will help restore peace in the region and ensure the freedom of navigation.

President Donald Trump has announced that the US and Iran have finalised a deal to end their 107-day war, which triggered a global energy crisis. The peace agreement is scheduled to be signed on June 19 in Switzerland, according to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"I welcome the understanding reached between the United States and Iran on ending the conflict in West Asia, which has caused serious economic disruption across the world and led to loss of life in many countries. India hopes that the implementation of this understanding will help restore peace and stability in the region and ensure the freedom of navigation and commerce," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said India looks forward to deliberations on the remaining issues reaching a sustainable final agreement. PTI

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