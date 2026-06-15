Patients evacuated after minor fire breaks out in Delhi hospital; none hurt

21:01

More than a dozen patients were evacuated from the AS Hospital in southwest Delhi's Dabri after a minor fire broke out in its electrical meter and panel, Delhi Police said on Monday.



No injuries were reported in the incident, it said.



According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding the fire at the AS Multi Kidney Hospital on Dabri-Palam Road was received at 10.25 pm on Sunday, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.



Delhi Police said it received a call reporting the blaze at the Sagarpur police station at 10.27 pm, and by the time a team reached the spot, the hospital staff and firefighters had already extinguished the fire.



A preliminary inquiry indicated that a short-circuit triggered the fire.



"There were around 15 patients inside the hospital when the fire broke out. The hospital staff swiftly shifted all the patients to safe locations and ensured their safety," a police officer said.



The fire caused chaos at the hospital, with people seen running around to save their lives.



Locals along with hospital staff, including nurses and doctors, helped douse the flames with fire extinguishers, police said.



"Patients rushed to save their lives as the back door of the hospital was locked. I also rushed to the spot and helped those inside the hospital," a local said. -- PTI