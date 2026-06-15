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Nitin Nabin, Amit Shah, other BJP leaders meet at Rajnath's house amid rejig talks

Mon, 15 June 2026
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Amid speculation about a reshuffle of the Bharatiya Janata Party's central team, senior leaders of the party including Union minister Amit Shah held a meeting on Monday at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here.

According to sources, BJP president Nitin Nabin, national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh and RSS pointsman for the party Arun Kumar were also present at the meeting.

While there was no official word from the BJP, party sources said the meeting discussed a range of issues, including rejig of the central team of the party's office-bearers.

The BJP's new central team under Nabin, who took charge in January, is expected to be announced this month, with sources suggesting that it will have a "mix of senior and younger leaders".

Sources also suggested that some holding positions in the government may also be moved to the party and assigned key responsibilities.

On May 28, BJP chief Nabin appointed Union minister Harsh Malhotra as the Delhi BJP president. 

Archana Gupta was made the BJP Haryana president and Sardar Kewal Singh Dhillon the party's Punjab unit chief.

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