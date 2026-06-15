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Netflix, Spotify Acquire Video Rights to Jay Shetty's Podcast

Mon, 15 June 2026
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The video version of Jay Shetty's popular motivational podcast "On Purpose" is moving exclusively to Netflix and Spotify -- making him the latest big-name podcaster to land a big-money distribution deal.

Spotify, Netflix and Shetty on Wednesday announced a new partnership to bring "On Purpose" into video across both services. Terms weren't disclosed. A source with knowledge of the agreement told Variety the multiyear deal is worth about $100 million, and that three other companies had been bidding in the nine-figure range for the rights to "On Purpose."

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