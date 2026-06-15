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NEET paper leak: Court allows CBI to quiz 3 accused in jail

Mon, 15 June 2026
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A court in New Delhi on Monday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation's plea to question three accused in jail in the NEET paper leak case.

Duty judge Surender Mohit Singh was hearing the agency's plea to question in judicial custody three accused, Manisha Sanjay Waghmare, Dhanunjay Nivrutti Lokhande and Shubham Madhukar Khairnar.

'It has been revealed that the (three) accused are the prime conspirators, who had facilitated the leakage and dissemination of NEET UG 2026 questions in exchange for monetary consideration prior to the examination of NEET UG 2026 held on May 3,' the plea stated.

The plea sought the court's permission to quiz the accused persons for getting necessary clarifications in connection with the probe.

The CBI has arrested 13 persons in the case.

The NEET-UG for admissions into medical courses took place on May 3 this year but was cancelled by the NTA on May 12 amid allegations of a paper leak.

The re-exam will now take place on June 21.   -- PTI

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