Modi's current foreign tour is his 100th in 12 years

21:34

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being accorded a ceremonial welcome at Bratislava Castle, in Bratislava on Monday./Courtesy X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's week-long ongoing tour of France and Slovakia is his 100th foreign trip since he assumed the high office 12 years ago.



According to the information available on the website of the Prime Minister's Office, Modi's first visit as the prime minister was to Bhutan from June 15 to 16, 2014, while his second visit was to Brazil in the same year to attend the BRICS Summit from July 13 to 17.



Modi took charge as India's prime minister on May 26, 2014, and was re-elected in 2019 and 2024.



So far, Modi has travelled to 78 countries as prime minister in his 12- year tenure, according to the PMO website.



In his first term, the prime minister altogether undertook 49 foreign tours.



During his second term, Modi's first foreign visit was to the Maldives and Sri Lanka from June 8 to 9, 2019.



Modi undertook a total of 27 foreign trips in his second term.



In his third term, Modi's first foreign visit was to Italy, which was from June 13 to 14, 2024. -- PTI