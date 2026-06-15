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Modi receives Slovakia's highest award

Mon, 15 June 2026
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Slovak President Peter Pellegrini presents The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi/@narendramodi X/ANI Photo
Slovak President Peter Pellegrini presents The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi/@narendramodi X/ANI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday conferred with Slovakia's highest national award, The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class).

President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini conferred the award on PM Modi at a ceremony in Bratislava.

"Honoured to receive The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class) in Bratislava this evening. My gratitude to the people and Government of Slovakia for this honour, which belongs to the 140 crore people of India. I dedicate this award to the enduring friendship between India and Slovakia," Modi posted on social media.

The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class) is the highest civilian and military state decoration awarded exclusively to foreign citizens by Slovakia.

Modi is in Bratislava as part of his weeklong visit to Europe. It is the first visit to the European nation by an Indian prime minister.

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