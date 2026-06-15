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Modi greeted with Vande Mataram, bread-salt welcome in Bratislava

Mon, 15 June 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bratislava on Monday for a state visit to Slovakia, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian PM to the Central European nation since its independence in 1993.

After arriving at the Slovak capital, PM Modi expressed optimism about strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Reached Bratislava. This visit provides an opportunity to deepen India-Slovakia relations and explore new avenues of cooperation. Looking forward to productive meetings with President Pellegrini and Prime Minister Fico."PM Modi received a warm welcome with a rendition of the national song "Vande Mataram" by the Lucnica Ensemble at a hotel in Bratislava. The group also performed the Indian national anthem during the visit of President Droupadi Murmu in 2025.

The Prime Minister witnessed a spiritual performance by the Slovakian musical group, Mahadeva Kirtan Projekt. A traditional Slovak dance was also performed by a children's folk ensemble called Kopaniciarik from the Myjava region of Slovakia.

He was given a traditional welcome with bread and salt upon his arrival in Bratislava. In Slovak culture, the traditional welcome with bread and salt is a symbol of hospitality, respect, and goodwill. 

Guests, especially honoured visitors or dignitaries, are greeted with a loaf of bread and a small dish of salt. Bread represents prosperity, sustenance, while salt symbolises value, friendship, and protection. This custom has deep roots in Slavic traditions and reflects the importance Slovaks place on welcoming others warmly and sharing the blessings of home and community. -- ANI

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