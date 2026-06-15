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Man shot dead by three assailants in Delhi

Mon, 15 June 2026
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A man was shot dead by three unidentified assailants in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area on Monday evening, the police said.

The victim, identified as Rashid, was allegedly fired upon by the assailants in Nehru Vihar before they fled the spot, they said.

Police said the incident was reported around 6.10 pm. A police team rushed to the scene after receiving information about the firing and learnt that Rashid had already been taken to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital by local residents and family members.

Doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead.

Preliminary investigation revealed that three assailants allegedly opened fire on Rashid and escaped immediately after the attack. The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained, the police said.

A forensic team visited the crime scene and collected evidence. Police personnel also inspected the area and are examining available leads, including footage from nearby CCTV cameras.

A case has been registered at Dayalpur police station and further investigation is underway. 

Multiple teams have been constituted to identify and apprehend the accused, the police said. -- PTI

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