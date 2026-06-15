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Main event of Yoga Day this year to be held in Kolkata, PM to lead

Mon, 15 June 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the main event of the International Day of Yoga in Kolkata on June 21, Union Minister for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, Jadhav said this year's theme, 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', highlights the role of yoga in promoting physical health, mental well-being and healthy ageing.

"This year's main event of the International Day of Yoga will be held in West Bengal's capital city Kolkata under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Jadhav said that International Day of Yoga is receiving unprecedented support across the globe and yoga events will be held at nearly 2,500 locations worldwide.

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Yoga has evolved into a global mass movement and millions of people across the world have embraced yoga as an integral part of their daily lives," the minister said.

This year's theme addresses one of the most significant needs of our time. Yoga plays a vital role in enabling people to lead healthy, active, self-reliant, and mentally resilient lives as they age, he said.

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