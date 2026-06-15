Macron shares 'Nice' selfie with Modi

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The social media post, shared on Sunday, appeared to be a playful double entendre, expressing approval of the moment while also referring to Nice, the French Riviera city hosting this year's G7 Summit.





Accompanying the photograph was a one-word caption: 'Nice!'

The interaction also mirrors the robust strategic partnership cultivated by the two leaders over recent years.





New Delhi and Paris have consistently scaled up their bilateral engagement across key sectors, including defence, space exploration, civil nuclear energy, technology, and security architecture in the Indo-Pacific region. -- ANI

Highlighting the warm camaraderie between India and France, French President Emmanuel Macron took a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, setting social media abuzz ahead of the high-level multilateral event.Captured against the picturesque Mediterranean coastline, the image featured both leaders smiling warmly as dignitaries from across the globe converged in southern France.The summit is set to host extensive deliberations on critical global issues, including international security, trade dynamics, artificial intelligence, and the active conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia.This viral update marks the commencement of Modi's crucial diplomatic visit to France.During the visit, Modi is scheduled to take part in the G7 outreach sessions and engage in a series of key bilateral discussions with various global leaders, including US President Donald Trump.Though India does not hold permanent membership in the G7 bloc, Modi's invitation to the outreach sessions reflects New Delhi's rapidly expanding geopolitical footprint on the world stage.The forum offers a vital platform for India to interact with premier global powers amid a landscape of shifting international equations and heightened uncertainty.