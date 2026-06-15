HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Macron shares 'Nice' selfie with Modi

Mon, 15 June 2026
Share:
08:40
image
Highlighting the warm camaraderie between India and France, French President Emmanuel Macron took a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, setting social media abuzz ahead of the high-level multilateral event.

The social media post, shared on Sunday, appeared to be a playful double entendre, expressing approval of the moment while also referring to Nice, the French Riviera city hosting this year's G7 Summit.

Accompanying the photograph was a one-word caption: 'Nice!'

Captured against the picturesque Mediterranean coastline, the image featured both leaders smiling warmly as dignitaries from across the globe converged in southern France.

The summit is set to host extensive deliberations on critical global issues, including international security, trade dynamics, artificial intelligence, and the active conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia.

This viral update marks the commencement of Modi's crucial diplomatic visit to France.

During the visit, Modi is scheduled to take part in the G7 outreach sessions and engage in a series of key bilateral discussions with various global leaders, including US President Donald Trump.

Though India does not hold permanent membership in the G7 bloc, Modi's invitation to the outreach sessions reflects New Delhi's rapidly expanding geopolitical footprint on the world stage.

The forum offers a vital platform for India to interact with premier global powers amid a landscape of shifting international equations and heightened uncertainty.

The interaction also mirrors the robust strategic partnership cultivated by the two leaders over recent years.

New Delhi and Paris have consistently scaled up their bilateral engagement across key sectors, including defence, space exploration, civil nuclear energy, technology, and security architecture in the Indo-Pacific region.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US to release $12 billion in frozen Iranian assets
LIVE! US to release $12 billion in frozen Iranian assets

Trump announces Iran peace deal, lifts Hormuz blockade
Trump announces Iran peace deal, lifts Hormuz blockade

United States President Donald Trump and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have announced a peace deal between the US and Iran, leading to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the immediate termination of military operations in...

First Prez to achieve real Peace: Trump hails Iran deal
First Prez to achieve real Peace: Trump hails Iran deal

US President Donald Trump has lauded a newly announced peace deal between the United States and Iran, predicting it will bring "peace and security" to West Asia and facilitate the reopening of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

'Mamata Banerjee Will Go To Jail'
'Mamata Banerjee Will Go To Jail'

'You think it is written somewhere that she will not? She might escape for two months, perhaps a little longer. But she will go.'

TMC rocked as rebel LS MPs merge with Tripura's party
TMC rocked as rebel LS MPs merge with Tripura's party

Dissident Trinamool Congress MPs have announced their merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party and met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to request a separate seating arrangement, claiming two-thirds of TMC's Lok Sabha members support the...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO