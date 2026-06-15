Karnataka: Army ex-serviceman's wife among 9 held for murder to claim insurance

21:06

Nine people, including the wife of a former Army serviceman have been arrested in connection with his murder, which was allegedly executed as part of conspiracy to claim insurance benefits worth nearly Rs 2 crore, the police said Monday.



The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Kalagouda Manjargi (46), a resident of Ghodageri village in Hukkeri taluk, they said.



Nine accused, including the victim's wife, her alleged lover, medical personnel, and forensic laboratory staff, have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, police said.



According to investigators, insurance policies had been taken out in his name with substantial payouts in the event of death due to a road accident.



The police alleged that Suma Manjargi, along with her alleged lover Pundalik Dombar and other accomplices, conspired to eliminate Manjargi in order to claim the insurance proceeds and continue their illicit relationship.



The arrested are Suma Manjarg, Pundalik Dombar, RMP doctor Basavaraj Bhasme, FDA official Ashok Gujanal, FSL clerk Appasaheb Naik, laboratory assistant Channayya Adiviswamimath, senior scientific officer P N Nagaraj, and Dombar's associates Sachin Selar and Rahul Jogi. -- PTI