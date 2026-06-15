HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

JD and Usha Vance on faith and family

Mon, 15 June 2026
Share:
11:31
image
The vice president's residence can feel like a world away from the rest of Washington, D.C. "The President actually will bust my chops sometimes, 'cause he'll say, 'You have a nicer house than I do,'" said Vice President JD Vance.

And it is now home to a family with young children: the vice president and his wife, second lady Usha Vance, have three (ages four, six and nine), with a fourth due in just a few weeks.

The Vances invited "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa here to talk about the news of the day, as well as their family, and the vice president's faith, the subject of his new book, "Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith" (to be published Tuesday by HarperCollins). It's the story of JD Vance's 2019 conversion to Catholicism - how that's affected his life, his politics, and their marriage.

Read the report here. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Couple alleges child swap at IVF centre, DNA tests -ve
LIVE! Couple alleges child swap at IVF centre, DNA tests -ve

Trump announces Iran peace deal, to be signed on Friday
Trump announces Iran peace deal, to be signed on Friday

US President Donald Trump and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have announced a landmark peace deal between the US and Iran, which includes the crucial reopening of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz and the immediate...

Iran sets conditions for 60-day peace talks with US
Iran sets conditions for 60-day peace talks with US

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed a peace deal with the United States, stating that Tehran will enter a 60-day negotiation period only after verifying Washington's commitments to ending hostilities, lifting the...

Stanford students walk out during Sundar Pichai's speech
Stanford students walk out during Sundar Pichai's speech

Students at Stanford University staged a walkout during Google CEO Sundar Pichai's commencement address, protesting the company's ties with the Israeli government, particularly its Project Nimbus cloud-computing deal.

'Mamata Banerjee Will Go To Jail'
'Mamata Banerjee Will Go To Jail'

'You think it is written somewhere that she will not? She might escape for two months, perhaps a little longer. But she will go.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO