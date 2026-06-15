JD and Usha Vance on faith and family

11:31





The vice president's residence can feel like a world away from the rest of Washington, D.C. "The President actually will bust my chops sometimes, 'cause he'll say, 'You have a nicer house than I do,'" said Vice President JD Vance.And it is now home to a family with young children: the vice president and his wife, second lady Usha Vance, have three (ages four, six and nine), with a fourth due in just a few weeks.The Vances invited "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa here to talk about the news of the day, as well as their family, and the vice president's faith, the subject of his new book, "Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith" (to be published Tuesday by HarperCollins). It's the story of JD Vance's 2019 conversion to Catholicism - how that's affected his life, his politics, and their marriage.