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Indian LNG ship safely crosses Hormuz, first since ceasefire

Mon, 15 June 2026
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A Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) carrier, chartered by an Indian firm, safely transited through the Strait of Hormuz -- the first Indian LNG tanker to cross the war-hit narrow shipping lane since the war in West Asia broke out more than three and a half months back.

LNG Carrier Disha, managed by a Shipping Corporation of India-led consortium and chartered by Petronet LNG Ltd, is also one of the first commercial vessels to transit the Strait since the announcement of a preliminary ceasefire deal between the United States and Iran.

The vessel is expected to arrive at Dahej in Gujarat -- the flagship import terminal of Petronet -- on June 18, said Upesh Kumar Sharma, Director in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Disha is carrying 62,370 tonnes of LNG, he said at a news briefing.

India meets about half of its natural gas demand through imports of LNG, with roughly 65 percent of those supplies sourced from Gulf producers such as Qatar and shipped through the Strait of Hormuz.

The strategic waterway was effectively closed after the United States and Israel launched military strikes on Iran on February 28, triggering retaliatory action from Tehran and disrupting regional shipping. Qatar subsequently declared force majeure on LNG shipments to several buyers, including India. -- PTI

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