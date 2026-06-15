Hormuz reopening to ease oil supply risks for India

08:07

"State-owned fuel retailers booked losses in one quarter that were equal to the profit they earned in the entire year," an industry official said.





"If the agreement holds, energy supplies will ease and so will the prices." -- PTI

A reopening or normalization of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would provide significant relief for India, one of the world's largest crude importers, by easing concerns over oil supplies, lowering freight costs and reducing pressure on inflation.The narrow waterway between Iran and Oman handles roughly a fifth of global oil consumption and serves as the primary export route for major Gulf producers, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar - all key energy suppliers to India.Supply of crude oil - the raw material for making fuels like petrol and diesel - and natural gas - the feedstock used to generate electricity, produce fertiliser, turned into CNG to run automobiles and piped to household kitchens for cooking - through the strait was disrupted since the start of Iran in the end of February. This triggered sharp increases in crude oil prices, shipping insurance premiums and freight rates.Industry sources and analysts said the reopening and reduction in tensions would likely help stabilize global energy markets and improve the outlook for energy-importing nations such as India.Oil prices fell on Sunday after US President Trump said the United States had reached a ceasefire agreement with Iran that would allow the "toll free" passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz."I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade," US President Donald Trump posted online. "Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"Oil prices dropped on news of the ceasefire. Price of Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil, fell 4 per cent, to around USD 84 a barrel.Global oil prices had risen to as high as USD 119 per barrel at the peak of war-related disruption, from USD 70-72 a barrel in February. This increased the cost of producing petrol and diesel, but the government held on to the retail rate revision till mid-May. The government on March 27 slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre each in a bid to avoid a retail price increase just when five critical states, including West Bengal, went to polls.Post assembly elections, petrol and diesel prices were raised by about Rs 7.50 per litre each, while CNG rates were up Rs 6 per kg. LPG prices too were increased by Rs 89 per 14.2-kg cylinder in two instalments.Notwithstanding the price increase, state-owned oil companies continue to lose about Rs 650 crore per day as retail rates lag cost.With oil prices easing and the reopening of the Strait, these will gradually come down, industry sources and analysts said.