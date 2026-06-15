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HC judge recuses from hearing plea on film 'The Kerala Story 2'

Mon, 15 June 2026
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Kerala high court judge Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas on Monday recused himself from hearing a petition challenging the certification granted to the film The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond.

The petition, filed by Yohan George, also sought directions to remove "Kerala" from the film's title.

While considering the plea, the court orally observed that the matter had become infructuous.

The judge noted that he had previously heard two other petitions seeking similar relief and therefore decided to recuse himself from further hearing of the case.

In February this year, a single bench of the High Court had granted an interim stay on the release of the film.

However, the order was subsequently stayed by a division bench, paving the way for the film's release. -- PTI

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