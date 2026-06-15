Gave farmers 1 hour: Yogi on airport land acquisition

15:00

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday recalled the struggle to secure land for the Noida International Airport project and said he had once given Jewar farmers one hour to decide, promising them that the airport would transform their future.



Interacting with farmers and villagers, whose land was acquired for the first phase of the airport project, Adityanath said the commencement of commercial flights from the greenfield airport was a historic moment for Jewar, Gautam Buddh Nagar and the country's aviation sector.



The farmers had reached Lucknow onboard one of the first IndiGo flights from Noida International Airport after the airport began passenger services on Monday morning. They later met the chief minister around noon.



"First of all, I heartily welcome and congratulate all the farmer brothers and sisters and citizens of Jewar who have arrived here today on the first flight," Adityanath said.



Recalling the early days of the project, the chief minister said after the state cabinet approved the proposal, officials were given 100 days to begin the land acquisition process.



"When even after 100 days there was no progress, I asked what happened. I was told that there was no movement," he said.



Adityanath said he then met around 100 farmers at Gautam Buddh University in Greater Noida to discuss the proposal.



"When I told them that we wanted to build an airport, the response I heard was that they would not give their land," he said.



The chief minister said he explained to the farmers that the project would change the region's fate and gave them one hour to consider the proposal.



"I told them that this airport would change your future. I requested the elders present there to understand that this was the time to show what a development model means. Opportunities come only once; those who recognise them become part of history," he said.



Adityanath said the farmers eventually trusted him, and the project moved forward with the cooperation of Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, and the Civil Aviation Department.



"The result is that more than 1,300 hectares of land, acquired in four phases, has now become the Noida International Airport and Jewar has created a new history," he said.