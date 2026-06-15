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FIFA World Cup Matches On June 15-16

Mon, 15 June 2026
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Spain's players during a training session. Pic: IMAGN IMAGES via Jordan Godfree/Reuters
Spain's players during a training session. Pic: IMAGN IMAGES via Jordan Godfree/Reuters
Spain vs Cabo Verde, June 15, 9.30pm IST
Spain will be eyeing a second FIFA World Cup title when they take on Cape Verde in their opening match in Atlanta.

FIFA World Cup Matches On June 16, 2026
Belgium vs Egypt, 2.30am IST
Belgium will seek to underline their credentials as Group G favourites when they open their World Cup campaign against Egypt in Seattle on Monday.

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay, 3.30am IST
Saudi Arabia will attempt to recreate their World Cup magic from 2022 when they face Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay in their Group H opener on Monday.

Iran vs New Zealand, 6.30am IST
Iran's Group G fixture against New Zealand will be played against the backdrop of the US war with Iran and the newly-announced peace deal, adding a charged atmosphere to a contest between two nations who have never met at a World Cup.

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