'Farmers who gave land for Noida airport will travel on inaugural flight'

10:03

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Monday interacted with farmers and their family members who will travel on the first commercial flight from Noida International Airport, highlighting their contribution to the development of the airport and the region's transformation into a major aviation hub.



The interaction took place after the formal launch of commercial flight operations at Noida International Airport. The farmers are among those whose families voluntarily contributed land for the construction of the airport.



Ram Mohan Naidu said, "The farmers who contributed land for this airport will travel on its inaugural flight to Lucknow, where a special interaction with the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been organised...This will serve as a hub for both domestic and international operations... Once completed, the Jewar Airport is set to become one of the largest airports in Asia..." -- ANI