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Ex-professor held for circulating female student's morphed images

Mon, 15 June 2026
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A 33-year-old former professor of a veterinary institution was arrested in Bhubaneswar on Monday for allegedly sexually harassing a student and circulating her morphed photographs on social media, the police said.

The arrest was made by personnel of Bharatpur police station following an investigation into a complaint lodged by the student.

According to police, the accused allegedly developed a close relationship with the student under the pretext of acting as her guardian and subsequently subjected her to harassment over an extended period.

The complainant also alleged that the former professor created morphed images using photographs taken from her social media accounts and circulated them through various platforms.

Police said they have registered a case against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

During the investigation, officers examined witnesses, recorded statements, collected digital evidence and seized documents linked to the case. -- PTI

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