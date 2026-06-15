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DRDO successfully conducts flight-test of land attack cruise missile

Mon, 15 June 2026
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DRDO conducts a successful flight-test of long-range land attack cruise missile off the coast of Odisha./Courtesy DRDO on X
DRDO conducts a successful flight-test of long-range land attack cruise missile off the coast of Odisha./Courtesy DRDO on X
The Defence Research and Development Organisation on Monday conducted a successful flight-test of a long-range land attack cruise missile (LRLACM) off the coast of Odisha.

The defence ministry said all the test objectives were fully met, as per the data captured by various tracking instruments.

The LRLACM is an indigenously built missile with all sub-systems developed by various DRDO laboratories and industry partners.

Aeronautical Development Establishment, Bengaluru is the nodal laboratory for the project.

The launch was witnessed by senior officials from DRDO and user representatives from the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO team and the industry partners on the successful flight-test of LRLACM.

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